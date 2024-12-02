Apple Pay Cash not included in iOS 11 launch

Apple Pay Cash is a digitally-emulated debit card that allows users to send and receive money via iMessage. The funds are store on the Apple Pay Cash card in the Apple Wallet and users have access to their funds instantly. The feature is similar to other P2P money transfers apps like Venmo or Zelle.

The company has also decided not to include iMessages in the new OS update. The service allows users to delete messages from iMessages and store them in ICloud to save space. Apple has said the feature will be re-released in a future update.