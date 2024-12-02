Apple Pay Cash launches to iPhone users in US

The solution was announced in June 2017, the company adding ahead of iOS’s launch that the feature would be available this fall with an update to iOS 11 and watchOS 4. The new feature allows money to be transferred in a message or using Siri. Money sent is drawn from the credit or debit card tied to a user’s Apple Wallet. When it is received on the other side, it shows up as an Apple Pay Cash card, a sort of a virtual gift card, also stored in the Apple Wallet.

Money can then be transferred to the bank or kept on the device as a gift card, where it can be spent anywhere that accepts Apple Pay. The update is available for users who downloaded iOS 11.2, which was launched with a not-yet-live version of the feature.