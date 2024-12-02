Apple Pay captures the lions share of retailers

Piper Jaffray, an investment banking company, surveyed 507 vendors of merchant-processing systems and the results found that 44% of the vendor’s customers are using or have asked about implementing mobile digital payment systems.

Most of the surveyed merchants, 67%, requested Apple’s payment system. Coming in second are Alphabet’s Android Pay and Google Wallet with 18%. PayPal follows next with 8% while Samsung Pay received 7%.

A new study from Juniper Research has found that the number of consumers making NFC mobile payments will reach 148 million globally in 2016, with Apple and Samsung accounting for nearly 70% of new customers.

Considering that Google is set to debut its Android Pay transactions service in the UK, competition heats up.