Apple Pay blocked at Rite Aid, CVS allegedly in favour of CurrentC

According to user reports cropping up on Twitter, earlier in the week of its official launch, Apple Pay was operational at NFC terminals at Rite Aid and CVS, both non-Apple Pay partners, but was reportedly disabled later on in the week.

The payment system Rite Aid is allegedly preferring over Apple Pay is a solution developed by Merchant Customer Exchange (MCX) dubbed CurrentC. In addition to Rite Aid, other confirmed retailers included in the system will be US retailers CVS, Kmart, Sears, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and 7 Eleven.

Instead of using NFC, CurrentC, which will be used at 110,000 merchant locations across the US, uses an app and QR codes that can be scanned by the merchant or the customer to facilitate transactions, accessing merchant debit cards, rewards programs or ones bank account for payments, without the need of NFC terminals.