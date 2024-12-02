Apple Pay becomes available to Monese customers

Apple customers living in the UK, France, Germany, Finland, Ireland, Italy and Spain will be able to use their Monese cards via Apple Pay, wherever Apple Pay is accepted. By using their Apple Wallet, customers are able to switch between their Monese cards, as they would do within the Monese app.

Moreover, Apple Pay users will continue to receive all of the rewards and bene?ts offered by credit and debit cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.

Earlier in 2019, Commonwealth Bank (CBA) has started providing Apple Pay, a service that allows customers to make contactless payments with their phones.