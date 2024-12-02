Apple Pay available on Ooredoo app

Ooredoo app customers using iOS devices will be able to use their Apple Pay to add cards into their wallets and pay their bills or recharge their credit.

The new payment method adds flexibility and an extra layer of security regarding online payments, promoting innovation and digitalisation further into the country.

Founded in 1987, Ooredoo QSC is a Qatari multinational telecommunications company providing mobile, wireless, wire line, and content services with market share in domestic and international telecommunication markets. It connects over 164 million customers across 12 markets in Asia and Africa, including Algeria, Indonesia, Iraq, Singapore, Qatar, and Tunisia.