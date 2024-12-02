Apple Pay assists MasterCard users in Singapore

Apple users can use Apple Pay in stores equipped with contactless readers by tapping their phone and authenticating the transaction by their thumbprint or passcode for verification, or by holding their Apple Watch to the card reader. Within mobile apps, payments can be made on iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 4, and iPad Pro. Apple launched its digital wallet in Singapore in April 2016 but it was limited only to American Express issued credit cards.

The mobile payment service is now available to customers of five major banks in Singapore, including DBS, OCBC and Standard Chartered. That translates to about 83% of credit and debit cards in the country, according to channelnewsasia.com.