Apple Pay arrives for Tangerines customers in Canada

Tangerine is the seventh-largest bank in Canada with approximately 2 million customers since July 2016.

The bank’s credit cards can be added to Apple Pay by tapping the Add Credit or Debit Card option in the Wallet app on iPhone 5 and later running iOS 8.1 or newer. Debit cards cannot be added to Apple Pay yet. Verification can be completed with the updated Tangerine Mobile Banking app, available on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Merchant like Aldo, Apple Stores, Canadian Tire, Chapters, Coles, Giant Tiger, Indigo, London Drugs, Marks, McDonalds, On The Go, Petro-Canada, Pizza Hut, Rona, Staples, Tim Hortons accept Apple Pay in Canada, enabling Apple Pay users to make contactless payments for their purchases.