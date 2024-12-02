Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay use in the US – report

Furthermore, the survey conducted by ACG mentions that 39% of US consumers would use mobile payments more if more stores and apps accepted it, while 61% say that they are now replacing cash transactions with mobile payments.

Despite shopping in stores that accept mobile pay, only one third of US mobile pay users (31%) pay that way, most frequently citing that they simply forgot according to ACG.

Satisfaction with mobile payments is 80%, despite complaints about low merchant penetration and inconsistent customer experience at point of sale.

The research surveyed 2,004 US consumers with an Apple Pay, Android Pay or Samsung Pay eligible smartphone.