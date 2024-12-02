Apple Pay adds support for 17 more banks and credit unions in the US

The full list of banks and credit unions added today includes: Enrichment Federal Credit Union, First Security Bank of Arkansas, Marion & Polk Schools Credit Union, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Northern Michigan Bank & Trust, Ohnward Bank and Trust, Postel Family Credit Union, River Cities Bank, River Town Bank, Simplicity Credit Union, SouthPoint Bank, TexasBank, The Peoples Community Bank, Town & Country Bank (IL), Town & Country Bank (UT), Trius Federal Credit Union and Woori America Bank.

Apple had just added another 30 banks and credit unions to support the service in the US late last month, an update that came alongside additions for users in China as well.

Apple Pay is now supported by over 1600 banks and credit unions in the US and a growing number internationally. Outside the US, the service is offered in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, France, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

As for retail, in December Apple said around 35 percent of US retailers now support Apple Pay and it also discussed growth it expects in that area over 2017.