Apple Pay adds 51 US banks

The full list of card issuers that are now supported by Apple Pay is available on the company’s website, it includes several credit unions and banks based all across the US.

Apple Pay is officially live in Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom in addition to the US, but the rollout of banks in other regions has lagged behind the US rollout considerably.

While Apple supports hundreds of banks and credit unions in the US and adds another 50, it only supports 15 in the UK and only non-bank issued American Express cards in Canada and the UK.