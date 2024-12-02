Apple Pay adds 27 more card issuers in the US

Apart from adding a number of major banks to its current roster of credit card issuing companies which have Apple Pay compatible cards, Apple said it has also added credit unions and some smaller regional financial institutions to the list. These new entries are said to be servicing some of the small regions in the US or individual cities.

The full list of new banks that were added in the US includes: Abacus Federal Savings Bank, BankFirst Financial Services, Colfax Banking Company, First Bank, First National Bank of Durango, Franklin First Federal Credit Union, Gulf States Credit Union, Henrico Federal Credit Union, Mill City Credit Union, Pasadena Federal Credit Union, Raleigh County Federal Credit Union, St. Landry Bank and Trust Co., West Milton State Bank, 1st Community Federal Credit Union, Bank of England, Bulls Eye Credit Union, Columbia Bank Florida, First Federal Bank of Louisiana, First Southern National, Green Country Federal Credit Union, Guthrie County State Bank, Lone Star National Bank, Modern Woodmen Bank, PNC Bank, Global Investment Servicing, Sage Capital Bank, TCM Bank.

What’s more, Apple seems to focus heavily on building partnership with more merchant partners as part of its expansion plans for the service. It is expected that American Apparel should be able to support Apple Pay later this year. Other merchants that are lined up to accept Apple Pay include Starbucks, KFC, JCPenney, Dominos, Chilis, Cinnabon, Chick-fil-A, Crate & Barrel and American Apparel.

McDonalds is one of the early establishments to support Apple Pay. The company currently accepts the mobile payment service in all of its 14,000 US branches. It also revealed that 50 percent of its tap-to-pay orders are transacted using the service.

Apart from McDonalds, merchants that have initially supported Apple Pay include American Eagle, Aeropostale, Bloomingdales, Champs Sports, Chevron, Nike, Office Depot, RadioShack and Walgreens.

Outside the US, Apple Pay is supported by banks from other regions such as Australia, Canada and China.