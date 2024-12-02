Apple Pay 2.0 unveils patent, coupon redemption, ticketing and others

According to the source, Apple Pay 2.0 will have coupon redemption, loyalty and ticketing functionalities. The updated Apple Pay will also feature Lower NFC Power Mode Feature. Apples invention relates to the management of near field communications by using low power modes of an electronic device such as an iPhone.

Portable electronic devices (for example cellular telephones) may be provided with near field communication (NFC) components for enabling contactless proximity-based communications with another entity. Often times, these communications are associated with currency transactions or other secure data transactions that users rely on every day, such as credit card payments and public transportation ticketing. However, due to the limited amount of power available to battery operated devices, the NFC functionalities of such devices are often compromised or rendered unusable when their available power drops below certain thresholds.

According to Apple, near field communications may be managed differently according to different power management modes of an electronic device. In certain low power management modes, certain components of an electronic device may be at least partially disabled or shut down to conserve power.

It is not clear yet when the new wallet will be launched exactly. More information about the technical details of the patent can be found on here.