Apple might be planning to launch Apple Pay in Mexico

Moreover, although neither Apple nor any Mexican financial institutions have announced the official addition of Apple Pay, a detailed new page describing how individuals and businesses can use the service has recently appeared on the Apple Mexico website.

Furthermore, according to the information found on the website, the Apple Pay solution will be exactly the same as in other countries. Therefore, in the sections aimed at individual consumers, Apple Mexico emphasises the convenience, security, and how Apple Pay can benefit users during the pandemic, while in regard to businesses, it describes the simplicity of adopting Apple Pay, which gives a fast and secure way to pay and donate with the devices they're customers use.