Apple limits its services in Russia

The company reiterated its support for the Ukrainian people and mentioned it is concerned about the current international environment. Amid these declarations, it announced that Apple Pay and other Apple-related services, including Apple Maps, have been limited in the Russian Federation.

Apple also mentioned it disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for the country’s citizens, following the open letter it received from the Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov.

Similar measures were taken by Google who limited the use of Google Pay in Russia for those using sanctioned banks, and disabled live traffic updates on Google Maps.