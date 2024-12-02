Apple launches Watch and adds videos on how to use Apple Pay

Along with a third update to the Guided Tours section on its dedicated Apple Watch website, Apple added new walkthrough videos on using Apple Pay and the Workout and Activity apps on the device.

Apple first debuted its Guided Tour website on April 3 and has been gradually adding instructional videos to help people discover all the things that Apple Watch is able to do.

The Apple Pay video explains how Apple Pay is used on the Apple Watch at a location that accepts contactless payments.

To initiate a payment, users need to double click the side button and hold the wrist to the payment terminal. The payment is then confirmed with a vibration and a beep.