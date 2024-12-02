Apple launches Tap to Pay on iPhone in the region of Canada





Following this announcement, businesses and companies in the region will be enabled to securely and efficiently accept payments from contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, as well as other digital wallets by leveraging an iPhone and a partner-enabled iOS application.

In addition, Apple will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

Tap to Pay on iPhone was developed in order to optimise and simplify the manner in which companies and firms of any size accept payments, without the need for any other additional hardware or payment terminal. In addition, payment platforms and developers have the possibility to integrate the service into their iOS application, making the process of enabling secure and convenient capability much easier.

At the same time, by leveraging Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants and traders will have the possibility to unlock contactless payment acceptance through a supporting iOS app on an iPhone Xs or later running on the latest version released. At the checkout, the business will need to prompt the customer to hold their contactless credit or debit card, iPhone, Apple Watch, or other digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone. The payment will be secured through the use of NFC technology, with no additional hardware being needed, allowing merchants to accept payments from wherever they do business.

As privacy represents a fundamental feature in the design and development across all of Apple’s payment tools, Tap to Pay on iPhone will prioritise protecting customers’ data with the use of the same technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure. All the transactions that are made while leveraging Tap to Pay on iPhone are encrypted and processed by using the Secure Element, and the company will not know what is being purchased or who is buying the products.



