Apple launches "Shopping" category on App Store

The solution aims to help consumers better locate mobile shopping applications and is available for Apple users worldwide. This enables them to find shopping related applications on iOS store by checking this category.

“Shopping” features apps from multiple verticals and channels, including price comparison, product reviews and more. It also includes apps that help shoppers in finding deals, discounts and coupons, read product details, find price of products and more. These applications were previously listed in the App Store’s “Lifestyle” section.

Moreover, the new “Shopping” category helps spotlight those apps that have adopted Apple Pay, Apple’s mobile payments technology which lets iPhone owners shop at NFC-based payment terminals by using their credit and debit cards details stored on mobile wallet.