Apple launches online shopping hub during the COVID-19 pandemic

Apple's online shopping hub's web-page helps its customers learn more about no-contact delivery options, getting help from a specialist, and more. According to many reports a majority of Apple Stores worldwide had to be closed since the middle of March when the COVID-19 pandemic started to worsen. Very few stores have reopened. And these mainly deal with device support appointments and further stress on online shopping.

The company informs that its hub is not just limited to shopping. The streamlined online portal also allows you to chat with device specialists, trade in products, book no-contact delivery, and get support from the Genius Bar. The iPhone maker explained that the orders would require a verbal confirmation instead of a written signature. The delivery personnel would then leave the product at your door.