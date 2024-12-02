Apple launches iOS App Store promotion via US retailers

The promotion, advertised through Twitter, lasts until September 1st 2016 and features savings on purchases made through a variety of e-retailers dealing in travel bookings, food, and entertainment. Hotel Tonight is offering a USD 25 coupon for new customer bookings paid for with Apple Pay, while GrubHub is taking USD 10 off first-time orders. Ticketmaster is knocking 25% off ticket four-packs to select events.

Some apps are giving away prizes during the promotional period. For example, customers who book a hotel room with Expedia from now through September 1st, will be entered to win a trip to New York or USD 500 in Expedia points. Other companies, like Dunkin Donuts and Kohls, are tacking on extra loyalty rewards points to Apple Pay transactions.

Participating apps were aggregated onto a dedicated App Store page.