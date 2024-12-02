Apple joins GlobalPlatform

By joining GlobalPlatform, Apple will be able to provide developers with access to the secure element in its new NFC devices, in a compatible standard with the international requirements already used by other secure NFC service providers.

As a full member of the organisation, Apple can access GlobalPlatform’s sector-specific task force initiatives, as well as all three technical committees: the card, device and systems committees.

The recently launched NFC functionality in the new iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and Apple Watch is currently locked down so that it can only be used by Apple Pay.