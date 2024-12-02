Apple iOS 9 causes mobile card payment system problems for iZettle

Majority of Apple device users have probably already upgraded to the newly released mobile operating system, but iZettle is warning its customers to hold off on upgrading their devices. The company produces mobile payments products such as the Card Reader Pro and the Pro Contactless system. These systems process and accept contactless card payments for Android and iOS. Apparently the brand new iOS 9 is not compatible with their system.

The issue occurs when users try to pair with the card readers. The new Apple operating system causes the Bluetooth connection to shut off which results in a disconnection making it impossible for users to process contactless card payments via iZettles devices.

iZettle had sent out an email notice to its clients warning them of the problem caused by the new operating system and telling them not to upgrade to the latest OS. They also mentioned in the email that they have informed Apple of the issue and the Bluetooth disconnecting problem. They also mention that Apple has acknowledged the problem and is promising a solution for the issue in the next update of the operating system. It probably wont be long until the issue is fixed since Apple has already released an iOS 9.1 beta.

Until the new updated iOS 9.1 software is made available, iZettle customers who have updated their devices will not be able to use their systems for mobile payments. Information and possible work around are listed on the company official support page. The Sweden-based mobile payment companys products are currently gaining ground in countries like Finland, Denmark, UK, Germany, Mexico, Brazil and other countries.