Apple introduces video subscription service Apple TV Plus

Apple plans to launch it in over 100 countries in the fall of 2019, though it did not disclose pricing details. Customers will be able to access Apple TV Plus through the redesigned Apple TV app on iOS, Mac, Roku, Fire TV, and televisions from various manufacturers.

Moreover, Apple aims to make its Apple TV app, which is free to use, the centrepiece of a consumer’s various video subscriptions. The company also announced Apple TV Channels, which will let customers pay for HBO, Showtime, Starz, CBS All Access, and other services directly through the TV app and watch everything there, too.

According to Apple, a redesigned TV app is coming in May 2019. It will aim to make finding shows easier and it will provide recommendations from over 150 third-party video apps that Apple will offer.