Apple introduces unlisted apps in App Store

Unlisted apps can be accessed by users via a direct link and will not appear on public search results or recommendations, based on the customer’s profile. These apps are only available to administrators via the Apple Business Manager or the Apple School Manager.

According to Apple, unlisted apps are suitable for limited audiences, including members of an organization, research study participants, guests at special events, or specific groups of employees.

However, developers who want to make an app unlisted and obtain a special link to it, must previously submit a request to Apple. Once the request is approved, the distribution method for the app will be changed to Unlisted App, with all further updated versions of the app following the same protocol. All unlisted apps must be ready for final distribution, as the company will not approve those who are still in testing phase (beta) or a pre-release state.