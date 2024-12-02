Apple in talks with Alibaba over Apple Pay launch in China

According to the source, analysts expect China to take over the Americas to become Apples biggest market. In the first three months of 2015, for the first time, Apple sold more iPhones in China than in the US, the source adds.

Apple Pay, which allows consumers using Apple devices to buy goods by holding the device up to readers installed by store merchants, was launched in the US in September 2014.

In recent news, Home Depot has unveiled its goal of providing Apple’s mobile payment platform Apple Pay at its more than 2,000 stores.