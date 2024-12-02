Apple halts payment acceptance for cards issued by Indian banks

Apple has stopped accepting payments for subscriptions and purchases using credit cards issued by banks in India. It will also not accept payments for ad campaigns on Apple Search using those cards. All campaigns will be put on hold from 1 June 2022.

The change has come as a result of the new auto-debit rules from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that came into force in 2021 and is disrupting recurring online transactions. In an email to users, Apple said: ‘Due to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, Apple Search Ads will soon no longer accept payments from credit cards issued by banks in India.’

Since the RBI’s mandate came into effect, platforms like Apple, Google, Meta, OTT players, and all other merchants have had to alert customers via an e-mandate. Customers now need two-factor authentication. People also have to set up a fresh e-mandate for recurring payments. The rules also require customers to give their consent each time they need to pay a subsequent payment of above USD 65.