Apple eyes Irish bank partners for rollout of its mobile payment system

Apple Pay, which is currently live the US, allows iPhone and Apple Watch owners to pay for things in shops just by swiping their device. In the US, 180 US banks and financial institutions have signed up to the system, as have 68 retail chains and merchants.

Rumors suggest that now the technology company has begun reaching out to financial institutions in Ireland and the UK.

Visa and MasterCard have both signed up for their credit cards to be used in conjunction with the system. Apple Pay is also one of the highlighted features of Apples upcoming Watch gadget.

A spokesman for Apple said that the company had no updated position on plans to launch Apple Pay in Ireland or in Europe. However, the payment service is expected to arrive in Europe within the next six months with some analysts saying it could land by the end of the summer.