Apple expected to launch online payments in China

Apple has not offered a date for the launch, but CEO Tim Cook hopes to set-up Apple Pay in China as quickly as possible. businessinsider.com reports. Cook previously said that he expects China one day to surpass the US to become Apple’s largest market.

However, Alibaba dominates the countrys online payment sector, with the Paypal-like Alipay taking around 80% of the market. Internet firm Tencent is also catching up with a similar service provided via its popular messaging application WeChat.