Apple expands retail footprint in China

The new store, located in Luohu MixC mall, sets a pickup deck to deliver online orders onsite to customers.











In order celebrate the opening of the new store, Apple has planned to provide its loyal fans with specially-designed limited-edition T-shirts. Posts on Chinese social media suggest that dozens of potential customers have already started queuing up outside the store a in anticipation of the grand opening.

The new store is decorated with a ‘Padang Light stone floor and a timber veneer-clad wall’ sourced from China. Apple claimed that they are sustainable with the capacity of maximising visibility within the store.

According to the press release, Apple had previously opened another store in Shenzhen back in 2012, which has been operational for over a decade. This store has witnessed a footfall of more than 22 million visitors since its opening, as per the press release

The smartphone giant has recently accelerated its global presence. On 20 April 2020, it opened a store in India’s capital New Delhi.





Apple in more news

In March 2023, Singapore-based mobile wallet ShopeePay has gotten integrated as a payment method for Apple services in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Customers can use their ShopeePay account to pay for App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV app, iTunes Store purchases, iCloud storage, and more.

The addition of ShopeePay as an Apple ID payment method offers a new way to pay for Apple services without needing a credit card. Payments can be done through a secure one-tap purchasing from Apple products. Customers can manage their Apple ID payment information on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, or PC.