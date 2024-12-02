Apple enables third-party app payments in South Korea

Apart from reduced service fees, KCC is also in talks with American tech provider Apple to include service fee structures.

The new agreement between KCC and Apple comes after the South Korean authorities banned in October 2021 app store operators like Google and Apple to force developers to use their in-house payment systems.

According to Apple official data, the total number of app developers in South Korea is over 580,000, with more than 1.4 million Korean App Store apps since 2008.

The agreement further allows Korean iPhone and iPad users to use alternative billing systems for their in-app purchases, opening the market for digital wallets and payment solutions across the world, although Apple continues to argue that this makes it harder to protect users’ privacy and prevent fraud.