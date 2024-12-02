Apple closes its retail stores outside Greater China until 27 March 2020

In a statement, Apple said the company will continue to provide service online but made the decision to close stores to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission. Apple said it will deep clean its stores, move to flexible work arrangements outside of China and will continue to pay hourly workers.

According to zdnet.com, details about retail sales are rolled into Apple's geographic reporting in regulatory filings. However, Apple said 31% of its sales were direct in fiscal 2019. That sum would include physical retail as well as digital sales and services. According to Statistica, Apple has 271 stores in the US. 9to5Mac puts the global Apple Store footprint at 510.

In addition, Apple stores also go beyond just retail purchases in that they offer services, provide a point to trade-in devices and are a way to access AppleCare. There will be an obvious revenue hit from the global store closures just as there will be from the China retail closures.