Apple claims to have support from 90% of the credit card market

Among the new Apple Pay supporters are credit card operators Barclaycard, Sun Trust, USAA, and ten more banks, including TD Bank North America and Commerce Bank.

The market research agency Forrester Research estimates that the volume of mobile payment transactions in the US alone will reach USD 142 billion and Apple Pay ecommerce volume will reach USD 34 billion by 2019.

In recent news, 1 in 10 iPhone 6 owners has used Apple Pay.