Apple Card rolls out for all US customers

The Apple Card has no fees, encourages customers to pay less interest, and offers a complete view of spending. This launch follows the Apple card preview earlier in August 2019, during which a limited number of customers were invited for an earlier apply.

Apple Card’s rewards program, Daily Cash, gives back a percentage of every purchase as cash on customers’ Apple Cash card each day. Customers will receive 2% Daily Cash every time they use Apple Card with Apple Pay, and 3% Daily Cash on all purchases made directly with Apple, including at Apple Stores, apple.com, the App Store, the iTunes Store, and for Apple services.

In addition, the Apple Card is extending 3% Daily Cash to more merchants and apps, like Uber and Uber Eats. The card is available to qualified customers in the US with iPhone 6 and later.