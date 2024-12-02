Apple Card picks up reintegration with Mint

Mint, a fintech platform, allows customers to gather all budgeting-related data, including spending, balances, and credit scores in one app for smart and easy management. Back in 2020, the company mentioned it can integrate Apple Card within customers’ accounts, but the feature was temporarily removed after repeated bug alerts.

Owned by Intuit, Mint has picked up Apple Card into the app, allowing customers to easily manage their finances all in one place.

Customers who want to integrate their Apple card into their Mint account, will have their card balance, credit limit, available credit, transaction history, and APR information shared with Mint but, for more security, users will have to re-authorise access every 90 days. The platform also recommends users to set up two-factor authentication as an extra security layer.