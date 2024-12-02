Apple Card launches in August 2019, Apple reveals

Apple saw its sales of services and wearables rise as it continues to expand beyond the phones, computers, and other hardware, increasing funding to services such as Apple Pay, Apple Care, and Apple Music.

The Apple Card will include a user interface that shows customers where each purchase was made and the amount of the transaction. It will break down purchases into categories including entertainment, food, and shopping, and include cash back incentives rather than a points system.

The launch was announced for the first time during a US Apple event in March 2019, when the company also revealed the credit card will be powered by Goldman Sachs.