'Apple Card Customer Assistance Program' gets extended through August 2020

According to MacRumors, to enrol in the programme, consumers have to open their Wallet app on the iPhone or iPad, tap on Apple Card, tap on the black circle with three dots, tap on the message bubble, and then send a message that states ‘I want to enrol in the Customer Assistance Program’.

Moreover, the confirmation of enrolment is sent to the users’ email address associated with an Apple ID. Although Apple Card purchases will need to be paid off in the future, the balance will not accrue interest when participating in the programme.

Overall, Apple has been offering the ‘Apple Card COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program’ since March 2020, and has extended it each month as the coronavirus continues to impact Apple Card customers, MacRumors reported.