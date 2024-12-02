Apple announces support for Apple Pay NFC stickers

According to 9to5Mac, the company is partnering with Bird scooters, Bonobos clothing store, and PayByPhone parking meters for the initial rollout.

In addition, the company announced that inside the wallet app, users will soon be able to sign up for loyalty cards in one tap.

Currently, physical Apple Pay transactions require bulky terminals similar to those at retail store checkouts. With the new support, an iPhone will know how to read a specially-encoded NFC tag and automatically show the Apple Pay purchase interface when a user holds their device near it. No third-party apps or other set up is required.