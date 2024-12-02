Apple, Amazon deny Chinas cyber attack claim

Published on October 4, 2018, Bloombergs story alleges that Chinese spies managed to insert chips on servers made in China that could be activated once the machines were plugged in overseas. The servers were manufactured for the US company Super Micro Computer.

The story suggested that Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Apple were among 30 companies, as well as government agencies and departments that used the suspect servers.

The UKs National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said it had no reason to doubt Apple and Amazons assessments.

The news agencys story, which Bloomberg said resulted from a 12-month investigation, relied that the unnamed and unidentified sources included insiders from both Amazon and Apple. Bloomberg has yet to respond to a BBC request for a comment about the repeated denials from Apple and others.

Apple said it had conducted rigorous internal investigations and had found no evidence to support Bloomberg’s claims. Amazon also published a blog that said the spy chip story was untrue, suggesting that it had never found modified hardware or malicious chips on its systems.