Apple allows dating apps in the Netherlands to use third-party payment options

The American tech company is complying with orders from the country’s market regulator and started applying the new changes starting 15 January 2022.

Previously, Apple required developers to use its Apple Pay as the only available payment method and applied commissions of 15-30% on digital good purchases. As the fintech is navigating the new rules imposed by the Netherlands government, it will introduce two optional new entitlements for additional payment processing options.

The rule is only applicable in the Dutch kingdom and only refers to dating apps for the moment.