Apple, Alipay team up for iPhone sales in China

The loan allows customers to swap the upfront fee for more affordable monthly payments. It is available on purchases of approximately USD 595 or more. However, customers will need to act fast; the interest-free loan is on offer until 25 March 2019.

Alipay has previously offered interest-free credit for up to one year on Apple purchases. The new partnership is expected to have success, with more than 700 million people already using Alipay.

Earlier in February 2019, Alibaba’s payment arm Alipay has announced it will start charging a fee on credit card repayments starting from March 2019.