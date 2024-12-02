Apple adds UnionPay payment option for App Store customers in China

China UnionPay is set to provide App Store customers with an enhanced way to purchase their favourite apps. Customers can link their Apple ID with a UnionPay debit or credit card for one-tap purchases.

As a bankcard network, China UnionPay operates China’s national inter-bank clearing and settlement system, develops the worldwide UnionPay Card acceptance network, promotes the issuance and usage of the UnionPay Card as well as other payment solutions. To date, the total number of UnionPay Cards issued both at home and abroad has exceeded 4.5 billion. The UnionPay network has been extended to all cities and rural areas in China. In addition, China UnionPay has enabled UnionPay Card acceptance in around 140 countries and regions through extensive cooperation with approximately 400 institutions worldwide.

In recent news, Apple Pay has expanded to additional banks.