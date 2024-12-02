Apple adds Tap-to-Pay on iPhone in the UK

Merchants in the UK can now accept Apple Pay, as well as other contactless payments. The new feature seeks to enable merchants of all sizes to accept payments via their iPhones and a partner-enabled iOS app. As per the official press, there is no need for them to utilise any additional hardware or a payment terminal, which ultimately will help merchants cut back on costs.

Prior to this announcement, fintech Revolut and Tyl by Natwest were the first payment platforms that extended Tap-to-Pay as a payment method on iOS devices to UK merchants. Reportedly, Adyen, Dojo, myPOS, Stripe, SumUp, Viva Wallet, Worldline, and Zettle by PayPal are also set to offer this feature in the future.

The Tap-to-Pay payment option is expected to be integrated into the Apple Store locations in the UK in the following weeks of July 2023.

When commenting on the latest expansion of the Tap-to-Pay feature, a representative from the company outlined that the capability plays an important role in transforming the checkout experience for businesses. This new payment option is reportedly expected to aid SMEs in the UK, a segment of businesses that have long had a crucial role in the country’s economy.





More insights into the launch

To use this new payment option, merchants can receive contactless payments by using a dedicated iOS app on their iPhone Xs or any newer device that features the latest iOS version.

At checkout, merchants will be able to direct customers to hover their iPhones or Apple watches near the merchant’s iPhone. Consequently, they will be able to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless cards, or any other digital wallet. The payment can reportedly be completed securely, as the transactions are facilitated by NFC technology.

Currently, Apple Pay is accepted by over 99% of UK retailers, which shows the brand’s popularity and trust when it comes to the payments industry. This new addition to the already existent payment options will reportedly make it possible for all UK businesses to leverage Tap-to-Pay on iPhone.

Safety-wise, Tap-to-Pay on iPhone offers the same level of protection for the users as all the other payment features extended by Apple. All transactions made this way are encrypted and they are being processed using the Secure Element. What is more, purportedly Apple has no visibility over who is making purchases and what they are buying, which means data provided by customers is protected and encrypted.

The decision to extend the new payment option to UK merchants and customers is consistent with the latest trends related to consumer demand. As noted by industry experts, in the past three years, consumers have embraced emerging payment technologies, resulting in a shift in their preferences for payment options.