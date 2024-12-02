Apple accepts UPI, Rupay cards, and Net Banking for App Store Payments in India

The acceptance of RuPay and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) cards means Apple users in India will be able to use the domestic payment systems as alternatives to regular credit/debit card payment methods to add funds to their Apple ID balance.

They can then use their Apple ID balance to buy apps, games, music, iCloud storage, and more in Apple's online stores. RuPay was launched in India in 2012, and facilitates real-time electronic payments at all Indian banks and financial institutions. The instant payments network UPI followed in 2016.



