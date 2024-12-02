AppDirect upgrades its commerce platform to further meet customer needs

AppDirect is a commerce platform that provides an integrated solution for businesses to succeed at Multi-Dimensional Commerce -- the ability to add, bundle, price and distribute new products or services in order to embrace the customer needs.

Its Next Generation Checkout that allows users to bundle and sell any type of product on the fly. From cloud services to physical products, the AppDirect platform now offers a marketplace with support for a wide range of products, especially those with recurring billing. Features include shipping address handling, fulfillment services, shipping cost information, purchase history, physical device management, and convenient device configuration during checkout.

AppDirect has also released new API addressable checkout services to create custom checkout experiences on and off the platform, enabling customers to bundle in third-party solutions wherever they have a digital channel. Additionally, the platform now features improved customer-facing invoicing

The AppDirect ecosystem connects channels, developers, and customers through its platform to simplify the digital supply chain by enabling the onboarding and sale of products with third-party services, for any channel, on any device, with support.