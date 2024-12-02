AppBrilliance rolls out 'Push-to-Business' digital payments model

AppBrilliance’s patented technology and non-custodial direct-payment APIs enable instant and secure account-to-account ‘push’ payments to consumers’ favourite businesses. Push-to-Business (P2B) payments technology leverages the P2P payment rails in place today that are accessible to 100M+ US account holders through their bank. Unlike other bank payment technologies, AppBrilliance never manages or stores user credentials, banking data, or funds. As non-cash and online payments have dramatically increased as a result of COVID-19, the need for cost-efficient payment rails becomes even more pressing.

