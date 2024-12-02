AppBrilliance launches real-time mobile payment technology





AppBrilliance’s patented technology runs within a trusted application on a user’s mobile device. It enables real-time payments and money-movement capabilities for consumers with accounts at major US banks.

The company’s Money Movement SDK is expected to provide customers with the provision for contactless retail payments, online shopping and reduce the friction in moving money between US bank accounts and crypto exchanges. The company stated that with the product launch, it is planning to disrupt Visa and the USD 120 billion + US payment processing industry.

Founded in 2016, AppBrilliance provides a mobile approach to money movement and payments disruption. Its technology and platform don’t store user’s account credentials.