App55 selects Credorax as preferred acquirer

Using a proprietary tokenization system, App55 Vault technology solution allows customers to pay online with any connected device through a single password. When card information is entered during the first purchase, App55 encrypts and stores it in their Vault, so from that point on, customers can pay online through any device by entering their password. The Vault is compliant with PCI-DSS standards.

Credorax provides online payment processing and acquiring bank services to online merchants worldwide. The company is a licensed financial institution and a Visa and MasterCard principal member.

App55 provides an outsourced payment service which enables merchants, website and mobile application developers to offer their customers payments for products or services via any internet-enabled device (web, smartphone and tablet) by entering their password.