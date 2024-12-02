Aplauz receives EMI licence in the Netherlands

The licence was granted on 27 January 2023 and gives Aplauz access to the European Economic Area. This approval adds to Aplauz’s existing licence in Switzerland where the payment method was launched in 2021. With its Dutch EMI licence, Aplauz will soon be able to roll out services across Europe in partnership with online distribution partners and gradually adding point of sale distribution starting with the Netherlands, Austria, Germany, and France.











Company officials stated that they are happy to have been granted an EMI licence by the DNB. This is an important milestone for Aplauz as they look to equip a new generation of customers with a payment method that protects their budget, privacy, and security.





Mimicking cash payments online

Aplauz has been designed for those who would like to spend online in the same way they spend with cash money in the physical world. An Aplauz credit voucher is prepaid at a convenience store or at an online distributor. It holds a digital credit value chosen by the customer. While paying with Aplauz, only the value on the voucher can be spent. Further charges are not possible. And the user is protected from misuse or fraud because the voucher holds no personal data.

Offering Aplauz as a new payment option enables online merchants to unlock additional sales from customers who are looking for more control in the way they spend online. Now Aplauz holds an EMI licence, the onboarding of online merchants looking to offer Aplauz in several European countries has started.





What does Aplauz do?

Aplauz is prepaid digital credit that enables people to make conscious spending. Aplauz vouchers can be bought online and at convenience stores and used to make online payments without any of the traditional online payment methods, or even using a bank account. It is ideal for those who don’t own a credit card, or who don’t want to disclose financial details, to securely buy online, while staying in control of their spending.

