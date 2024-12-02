Apis Partners invests USD 21 million in GHL Systems Berhad

GHL provides integrated, end-to-end payment services and solutions encompassing physical, internet and mobile payments. Other than serving the traditional banking and financial sector, the company also serves major telecommunications companies, retailers and airlines in the ASEAN region. GHL manages more than 180,000 acceptance points that enable credit card, debit card, prepaid contactless payment, loyalty, prepaid top up and bill payment collection services.

The Fund’s investment in GHL will be used to drive the growth of the company across the ASEAN region, and will be made by way of subscription to 65 million newly issued securities at a price of RM 1.30, representing a total consideration of approximately USD 21.2 million.

The investment is subject to customary regulatory filings.