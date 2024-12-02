Apis Growth Fund II invests in DT One

DT One was founded with the aim of providing mobile carriers with the infrastructure and services they needed to help migrant workers and diaspora communities stay in touch with family and friends back home. Now, DT One’s customers use its proprietary platform to enable cross-border micropayments in the form of airtime and data bundle top-ups to billions of prepaid phones in more than 160 countries, and it allows mobile users to redeem or purchase over 9,000 digital content and gift card products.

Supported by the funding from Apis Growth Fund II, DT One plans to further expand its global footprint, invest further into product development, and pursue new acquisitions and partnerships.

As an ESGI-native investor, Apis Partners will be using its sector specific expertise to ensure that the sustainability and societal impact of the investment in DT One is maximised.

This partnership will enable the continued broadening of DT One’s network, allowing diaspora to remit low value payments internationally in a cost-effective way, and enable telecommunication service access across growth markets.